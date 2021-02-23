Pioneer Natural Resources Co. Q4 Earnings Decline

(RTTNews) - Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's profit totaled $43 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $361 million, or $2.16 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 30.1% to $1.86 billion from $2.66 billion last year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $43 Mln. vs. $361 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.26 vs. $2.16 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.86 Bln vs. $2.66 Bln last year.

