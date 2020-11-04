Pioneer Natural Resources Co. Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.17 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD):

-Earnings: -$20 million in Q3 vs. $231 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.12 in Q3 vs. $1.38 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Pioneer Natural Resources Co. reported adjusted earnings of $26 million or $0.17 per share for the period. -Revenue: $1.82 billion in Q3 vs. $2.33 billion in the same period last year.

