Pioneer Natural Resources Co. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD):

Earnings: $2.01 billion in Q1 vs. -$0.07 billion in the same period last year. EPS: $7.85 in Q1 vs. -$0.33 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Pioneer Natural Resources Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.98 billion or $7.74 per share for the period.

Revenue: $6.17 billion in Q1 vs. $2.44 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.