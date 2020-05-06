Pioneer Natural Resources Co. Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.15 per share

(RTTNews) - Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) released earnings for first quarter that declined from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $289 million, or $1.74 per share. This compares with $350 million, or $2.06 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Pioneer Natural Resources Co. reported adjusted earnings of $190 million or $1.15 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.2% to $2.26 billion from $2.41 billion last year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. earnings at a glance:

-Revenue (Q1): $2.26 Bln vs. $2.41 Bln last year.

