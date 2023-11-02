Pioneer Natural Resources Co. Profit Declines In Q3

(RTTNews) - Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.30 billion, or $5.41 per share. This compares with $1.98 billion, or $7.93 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Pioneer Natural Resources Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.40 billion or $5.83 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 17.9% to $5.00 billion from $6.09 billion last year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.30 Bln. vs. $1.98 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $5.41 vs. $7.93 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $5.00 Bln vs. $6.09 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.