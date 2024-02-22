Pioneer Natural Resources Co. Bottom Line Declines In Q4

(RTTNews) - Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.27 billion, or $5.28 per share. This compares with $1.48 billion, or $5.98 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.2% to $5.22 billion from $5.11 billion last year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $1.27 Bln. vs. $1.48 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $5.28 vs. $5.98 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $5.22 Bln vs. $5.11 Bln last year.

