(RTTNews) - Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) shares are trading more than 8 percent on Monday morning trade on reports that Exxon Mobil (XOM) has held talks to take over the oil and gas exploration and production company.

Currently, shares are at $223.48, up 7.32 percent from the previous close of $208.16 on a volume of 3,036,793.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.