Pioneer Natural Resources beats profit estimate

Credit: REUTERS/Gary Cameron

April 26, 2023 — 04:10 pm EDT

Written by Arshreet Singh for Reuters ->

April 26 (Reuters) - U.S. shale producer Pioneer Natural Resources Co PXD.N on Wednesday posted a better-than-expected profit for the first quarter on higher demand for crude amid tight global supply.

Excluding items, the company earned $5.21 per share, beating analysts' estimates of $4.91 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Arshreet Singh; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

