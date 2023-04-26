Pioneer Natural Resources beats profit estimate

April 26 (Reuters) - U.S. shale producer Pioneer Natural Resources Co PXD.N on Wednesday posted a better-than-expected profit for the first quarter on higher demand for crude amid tight global supply.

Excluding items, the company earned $5.21 per share, beating analysts' estimates of $4.91 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

