Pioneer Natural Resources beats on fourth-quarter profit

Feb 23 (Reuters) - U.S. shale producer Pioneer Natural Resources on Tuesday reported a better-than-expected gain of $177 million for the fourth quarter as crude oil prices recovered from pandemic-driven lows.

The winter storm last week in Texas will impact the company's production by about 30,000 to 55,000 barrels of oil and gas per day this quarter, the company said.

Texas was hit by freezing temperatures and record snow falls last week, and much of the Permian Basin, the top U.S. oil field, lost electricity during blackouts alongside the rest of the state, shutting in wells.

Pioneer reported earnings of $1.07 per share, while analysts expected earnings of 68 cents per share, excluding one-time items, according to Refinitiv estimates. The company reported adjusted earnings of $2.36 per share for the fourth quarter of 2019.

The company had fourth quarter net income of $43 million, or 26 cents per share, down from $344 million, or $2.06 per share the year prior.

Pioneer said it expects to start paying a variable dividend in 2022 as a way to return additional cash to shareholders.

(Reporting by Jennifer Hiller Editing by Marguerita Choy)

