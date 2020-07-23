Markets
Pioneer Natural Resources Achieves #21 Analyst Rank, Surpassing Broadcom

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) has taken over the #21 spot from Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of Pioneer Natural Resources Co versus Broadcom Inc plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (PXD plotted in blue; AVGO plotted in green):

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of PXD vs. AVGO:

PXD is currently trading off about 1.7%, while AVGO is up about 0.7% midday Thursday.

