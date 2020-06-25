Pioneer Natural Resources About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (PXD)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/29/20, Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.55, payable on 7/14/20. As a percentage of PXD's recent stock price of $92.45, this dividend works out to approximately 0.59%, so look for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Co to trade 0.59% lower — all else being equal — when PXD shares open for trading on 6/29/20.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PXD is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.38% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PXD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PXD's low point in its 52 week range is $48.62 per share, with $159.01 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $92.79.

In Thursday trading, Pioneer Natural Resources Co shares are currently up about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.