Pioneer Natural Resources About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (PXD)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/2/22, Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.10, payable on 9/16/22. As a percentage of PXD's recent stock price of $248.38, this dividend works out to approximately 0.44%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PXD is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.77% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PXD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PXD's low point in its 52 week range is $143.63 per share, with $288.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $248.88.

In Wednesday trading, Pioneer Natural Resources Co shares are currently down about 2.5% on the day.

