Pioneer Natural (PXD) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Pioneer Natural Resources Company PXD is set to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 16, after the closing bell.

In the last reported quarter, Pioneer Natural announced adjusted earnings of $4.13 per share (excluding one-time items), beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.87 due to higher oil equivalent production and price.

In the trailing four quarters, Pioneer Natural’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice and missed the same on one occasion, with the average surprise being 21%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to the fourth-quarter earnings announcement.

Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share of $4.05 has witnessed one upward revision and nine downward movements over the past 30 days. The estimated figure suggests a year-over-year improvement of 279%.

Similarly, the consensus estimate for fourth-quarter revenues of $4.7 billion indicates a 153% increase from the year-ago reported figure.

Factors to Consider

The pricing scenario of oil in fourth-quarter 2021 improved drastically from the prior-year period, thanks to the rolling out of coronavirus vaccines. The pricing environment of natural gas also improved dramatically in the December quarter from the year-ago period. The rise in oil and natural gas prices is likely to have aided Pioneer Natural’s upstream businesses. This is because, in the high-margin Midland basin, Pioneer Natural is the only large-cap exploration and production pure play.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Pioneer Natural this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for the company is 0.00%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate is currently pegged at $4.05 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Pioneer Natural currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Energy Stock With Favorable Combination

Here’s a company from the Energy space that you may want to consider, as our model shows that it has the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the upcoming quarterly report:

EOG Resources, Inc. EOG has an Earnings ESP of +0.20% and is a Zacks #3 Ranked player. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

EOG Resources is scheduled to release fourth-quarter results on Feb 24. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EOG’s earnings is pegged at $3.24 per share, suggesting an increase of 356.3% from the prior-year reported figure.

Viper Energy Partners VNOM has an Earnings ESP of +14.93% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Viper Energy is scheduled to report fourth-quarter results on Feb 22. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Viper Energy’s earnings is pegged at 19 cents per unit, suggesting an improvement of 58.3% compared to the prior-year reported figure.

Devon Energy Corp. DVN has an Earnings ESP of +0.64% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Devon Energy is scheduled to release fourth-quarter earnings on Feb 15. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Devon Energy’s earnings is pegged at $1.21 per share.

