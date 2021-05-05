Pioneer Natural (PXD) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Pioneer Natural Resources Company PXD reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.77 per share (excluding one-time items), beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.50 per share. Moreover, the bottom line increased from the year-ago quarter’s $1.15 per share.

The company’s total quarterly revenues of $2,444 million outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,375 million. Also, the top line improved 8.3% from the year-ago quarter’s $2,257 million.

The strong quarterly results can be attributed to increased oil equivalent production volumes and higher realizations of crude prices.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Pioneer Natural Resources Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Pioneer Natural Resources Company Quote

Production

Total production for the reported quarter was 473.9 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/d), up from the year-ago figure of 375.2 MBoe/d.

Oil production was 281 thousand barrels per day (MBbls/d), up from the year-ago quarter’s 222.7 MBbls/d. NGLs production was 105.7 MBbls/d compared with the year-ago quarter’s 84.4 MBbls/d. Moreover, natural gas production amounted to 523.5 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d), up from the year-ago quarter’s 408.9 MMcf/d.

Price Realization

On an oil-equivalent basis, average realized price was $42.75 per barrel for the reported quarter compared with $32.08 a year ago. The company reported average realized crude price of $56.71 a barrel, up from $45.60 reported in the March-end quarter of 2020.

Average natural gas price improved to $3.04 per thousand cubic feet (Mcf) from $1.61 in the prior-year quarter. Moreover, natural gas liquids were sold at $25.90 a barrel, up from $14.52 a year ago.

Operating Costs

The company’s expenses for oil and gas production were $252 million, up from $176 million in the year-ago quarter. Moreover, total costs and expenses increased to $2,525 million for the first quarter from $1,892 million in the year-ago period.

Cash, Debt and Capex

As of Mar 31, 2021, the cash balance totaled $668 million, while long-term debt summed $6,177 million. It had a debt to capitalization of 25.4%.

In the March-end quarter, the company spent $605 million.

Outlook

For 2021, Pioneer Natural expects oil production of 351 to 366 thousand barrels of oil per day (MBo/d). Also, the company projects a total production of 605-631 MBoe/d.

For the second quarter, it expects total production of 606-632 MBoe/d and oil production of 352-367 MBo/d.

Pioneer Natural anticipates its total capital budget for 2021 to be between 3.1 billion and $3.4 billion. Notably, it believes that the capital spending will be fully funded by its $5.9 billion projected cash flow.

Moreover, the company is planning to start distributing quarterly variable dividends from 2022.

