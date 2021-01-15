Pioneer Natural (PXD) Prices Offering of 3 Senior Notes

Pioneer Natural Resources Company PXD has announced the pricing of senior notes.

The company has priced $750.0 million notes that are expected to mature by Jan 15, 2024, and will carry an interest rate of 0.750%, at 99.959% of the principal amount. The upstream energy firm has priced another $750.0 million worth of notes that will carry an interest rate of 1.125% and will mature by Jan 15, 2026, at 99.981% of the principal amount. Pioneer Natural also said that it will price $1 billion notes, likely to carry an interest rate of 2.150% and mature by Jan 15, 2031, at 99.742% of the principal amount.

It is to be noted that net proceeds of $2.5 billion from the offering, likely to close on Jan 29, 2021, will get utilized by the independent oil and gas exploration and production company for refinancing some senior notes that are issued by Parsley Energy, LLC and some of the affiliates.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Price

Pioneer Natural Resources Company price | Pioneer Natural Resources Company Quote

