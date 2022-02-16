Energy
PXD

Pioneer Natural profit rises on higher crude prices

Contributor
Shariq Khan Reuters
Published

U.S. shale producer Pioneer Natural Resources Co reported a rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, as sustained recovery in energy demand from the pandemic-driven lows lifted crude prices to multi-year highs.

Adds production, price details, background

Feb 16 (Reuters) - U.S. shale producer Pioneer Natural Resources Co PXD.N reported a rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, as sustained recovery in energy demand from the pandemic-driven lows lifted crude prices to multi-year highs.

Crude prices are trading at seven-year highs, thanks to the global economic recovery and supply cuts by producer group OPEC. WTI crude CLc1 rose 55% last year, and settled at $93.66 a barrel on Wednesday, helping producers to boost cash available to drill.

Pioneer said its average fourth-quarter sales volume rose to 687,143 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boped) from 364,482 boped a year earlier.

Average price for the company's crude nearly doubled to $58.78 per barrel oil equivalent.

The company said fourth-quarter net income attributable to common stockholders rose to $763 million, or $2.97 per share, for the three months Dec. 31, from $43 million, 26 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Shinjini Ganguli)

((Shariq.Khan@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/shariqrtrs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PXD

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Energy

Explore

Most Popular