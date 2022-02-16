Pioneer Natural profit rises on higher crude prices

Adds production, price details, background

Feb 16 (Reuters) - U.S. shale producer Pioneer Natural Resources Co PXD.N reported a rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, as sustained recovery in energy demand from the pandemic-driven lows lifted crude prices to multi-year highs.

Crude prices are trading at seven-year highs, thanks to the global economic recovery and supply cuts by producer group OPEC. WTI crude CLc1 rose 55% last year, and settled at $93.66 a barrel on Wednesday, helping producers to boost cash available to drill.

Pioneer said its average fourth-quarter sales volume rose to 687,143 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boped) from 364,482 boped a year earlier.

Average price for the company's crude nearly doubled to $58.78 per barrel oil equivalent.

The company said fourth-quarter net income attributable to common stockholders rose to $763 million, or $2.97 per share, for the three months Dec. 31, from $43 million, 26 cents per share, a year earlier.

