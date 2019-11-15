Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (MHI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2019

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (MHI) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.045 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 29, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MHI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $12.05, the dividend yield is 4.48%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MHI was $12.05, representing a -5.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.78 and a 13.57% increase over the 52 week low of $10.61.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MHI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

