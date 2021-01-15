Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (MHI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 19, 2021

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (MHI) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.052 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MHI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that MHI has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of MHI was $12.41, representing a -1.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.54 and a 47.39% increase over the 52 week low of $8.42.

This marks the 3rd quarter that MHI has paid the same dividend.

