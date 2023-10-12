Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund (MIO) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund said on October 4, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.51 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of October 17, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of October 18, 2023 will receive the payment on October 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.80 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.20%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.68%, the lowest has been 2.83%, and the highest has been 6.80%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.21 (n=99).

The current dividend yield is 0.44 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MIO is 0.32%, an increase of 3.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.30% to 7,156K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Saba Capital Management holds 1,149K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,045K shares, representing an increase of 9.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIO by 47.73% over the last quarter.

Sit Investment Associates holds 986K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Atlas Wealth holds 871K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 701K shares, representing an increase of 19.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIO by 16.35% over the last quarter.

City Of London Investment Management holds 421K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 373K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 300K shares, representing an increase of 19.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIO by 251.03% over the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. is a newly organized, diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide holders of its common stock with a high level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax. As a secondary investment objective, the Fund may seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary investment objective. Amundi Asset Management US, Inc. (“Amundi US”) is the Fund’s investment adviser.

