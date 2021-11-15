Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (MIO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 16, 2021

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (MIO) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MIO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 14.29% increase over the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $18.7, the dividend yield is 2.57%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MIO was $18.7, representing a -8.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.43 and a 3.26% increase over the 52 week low of $18.11.

