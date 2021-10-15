Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (MIO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 18, 2021

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (MIO) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.035 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MIO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $20, the dividend yield is .18%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MIO was $20, representing a -2.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.43 and a 3.63% increase over the 52 week low of $19.30.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the mio Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

