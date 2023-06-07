Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund (MHI) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund said on June 5, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.39 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 15, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 16, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $8.47 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.60%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.04%, the lowest has been 4.33%, and the highest has been 6.43%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.50 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.87 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.17%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 78 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 4.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MHI is 0.15%, a decrease of 0.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.06% to 8,912K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 1,108K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,354K shares, representing a decrease of 22.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MHI by 8.91% over the last quarter.

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund holds 614K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 644K shares, representing a decrease of 4.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MHI by 4.56% over the last quarter.

Mackay Shields holds 429K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 457K shares, representing a decrease of 6.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MHI by 49,137.37% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 385K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 337K shares, representing an increase of 12.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MHI by 61.86% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 370K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 375K shares, representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MHI by 27.25% over the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Inc (the Fund), formerly Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust , is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund may invest in securities of issuers that are in default or that are in bankruptcy. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in illiquid securities. It invests across various sectors, including facilities, utilities, tobacco, water, transportation, development, health and education. The Fund's investment advisor is Amundi Asset Management US, Inc.

