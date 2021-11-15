Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (MHI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 16, 2021

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (MHI) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.038 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MHI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th year that MHI the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.45, the dividend yield is 3.66%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MHI was $12.45, representing a -5.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.21 and a 5.51% increase over the 52 week low of $11.80.

MHI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Blackstone Inc. (BX) and The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the mhi Dividend History page.

