Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (MHI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 16, 2021

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (MHI) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.047 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MHI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.44% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $12.73, the dividend yield is 4.43%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MHI was $12.73, representing a -1.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.88 and a 14.27% increase over the 52 week low of $11.14.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MHI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

