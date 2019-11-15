Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2019

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.038 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 29, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MAV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that MAV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.81, the dividend yield is 4.22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MAV was $10.81, representing a -3.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.19 and a 8.1% increase over the 52 week low of $10.

