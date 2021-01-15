Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 19, 2021

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.052 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MAV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that MAV has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of MAV was $11.67, representing a -0.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.75 and a 53.35% increase over the 52 week low of $7.61.

