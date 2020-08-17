Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 18, 2020

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.045 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MAV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.65% increase over the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $11.32, the dividend yield is 4.77%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MAV was $11.32, representing a -1.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.45 and a 48.75% increase over the 52 week low of $7.61.

