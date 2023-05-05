Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund (MAV) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund said on May 4, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.36 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 17, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 18, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $8.08 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.46%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.05%, the lowest has been 3.98%, and the highest has been 6.61%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.79 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.75 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.07%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 75 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAV is 0.13%, a decrease of 29.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.63% to 7,505K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 604K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 768K shares, representing a decrease of 27.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAV by 15.30% over the last quarter.

Mackay Shields holds 522K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 674K shares, representing a decrease of 29.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAV by 39,727.45% over the last quarter.

ROBAX - Robinson Tax Advantaged Income Fund Shares holds 475K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 424K shares, representing an increase of 10.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAV by 36.15% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 475K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 465K shares, representing an increase of 2.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAV by 16.24% over the last quarter.

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund holds 398K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a diversified, open-ended management investment company. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek a high level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax, and the Fund may, as a secondary objective, also seek capital appreciation to the extent that it is consistent with its primary investment objective. The Fund offers four classes of shares designated as Class A, Class C, Class R and Class Y shares. Each class of shares represents an interest in the same portfolio of investments of the Fund and has identical rights (based on relative net asset values) to assets and liquidation proceeds. The Fund invests in various sectors, including materials, information technology, financials, healthcare, industrials, consumer staples, energy, telecommunication services, utilities, consumer discretionary. The investment advisor to the Fund is Amundi Pioneer Asset Management, Inc.

