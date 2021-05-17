Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (MAV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 18, 2021

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (MAV) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MAV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $12.11, the dividend yield is 4.95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MAV was $12.11, representing a -1.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.27 and a 19.19% increase over the 52 week low of $10.16.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MAV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

