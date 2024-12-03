Pioneer Lithium Unveils Promising Root Lake Results

Pioneer Lithium Limited (AU:PLN) has released an update.

Pioneer Lithium Limited has announced promising results from its 2024 field program at the Root Lake Lithium Project in Ontario, revealing high-grade lithium samples and multiple new drill targets. The company conducted extensive trenching and sampling, identifying lithium grades of up to 2.95% Li2O, and is poised to begin drilling campaigns in 2025. The project’s proximity to established lithium resources enhances its potential for future development.

