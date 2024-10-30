News & Insights

Pioneer Lithium Unveils Promising Rare Earth Discoveries

October 30, 2024 — 05:52 pm EDT

Pioneer Lithium Limited (AU:PLN) has released an update.

Pioneer Lithium Limited has successfully completed its maiden exploratory drilling campaign at the Verde Valor Rare Earths project in Brazil, uncovering significant rare earth elements and identifying new targets for future exploration. The company also secured an additional 2,000 hectares of prospective ground and signed an early exploration agreement for its Root Lake Lithium project, positioning itself for further growth in strategic mining territories.

