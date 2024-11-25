Pioneer Lithium Appoints New Director with Incentive Options

Pioneer Lithium Limited (AU:PLN) has released an update.
Pioneer Lithium Limited has announced the appointment of Zekai (Zac) Komur as a director, effective November 26, 2024. As part of his role, Mr. Komur will receive 1,000,000 unlisted incentive options, exercisable at $0.25 each until November 30, 2027. This move is expected to align the new director’s interests with the company’s growth plans.
