Pioneer Lithium Appoints New Director with Incentive Options

November 25, 2024 — 05:24 pm EST

Pioneer Lithium Limited (AU:PLN) has released an update.

Pioneer Lithium Limited has announced the appointment of Zekai (Zac) Komur as a director, effective November 26, 2024. As part of his role, Mr. Komur will receive 1,000,000 unlisted incentive options, exercisable at $0.25 each until November 30, 2027. This move is expected to align the new director’s interests with the company’s growth plans.

