Pioneer Lithium Announces Upcoming Annual Meeting

October 29, 2024 — 05:58 pm EDT

Pioneer Lithium Limited (AU:PLN) has released an update.

Pioneer Lithium Limited is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 29, 2024, in Perth, with shareholders encouraged to participate by submitting proxy forms or attending in person. The company emphasizes the importance of reviewing the meeting materials available online for informed voting decisions. This event highlights Pioneer Lithium’s commitment to transparent shareholder communication and governance.

