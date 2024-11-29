Pioneer Lithium Announces AGM Results and Resolutions

Pioneer Lithium Limited (AU:PLN) has released an update.

Pioneer Lithium Limited announced that all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting were successfully passed by a poll, including the re-election of director Robert Martin and the approval of a 10% placement facility. The company shared these updates as part of its commitment to transparency and shareholder engagement.

