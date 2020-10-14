Pioneer High Income Trust (PHT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 15, 2020

Pioneer High Income Trust (PHT) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.068 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PHT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 20th quarter that PHT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.2, the dividend yield is 9.95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PHT was $8.2, representing a -18.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.03 and a 62.86% increase over the 52 week low of $5.04.

