Pioneer High Income Trust (PHT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2019

Pioneer High Income Trust (PHT) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.068 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 29, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PHT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that PHT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.54, the dividend yield is 8.55%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PHT was $9.54, representing a -0.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.55 and a 22.94% increase over the 52 week low of $7.76.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PHT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

