Pioneer High Income Trust (PHT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 16, 2020

Pioneer High Income Trust (PHT) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 16, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.072 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PHT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $8.48, the dividend yield is 10.19%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PHT was $8.48, representing a -15.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.03 and a 68.42% increase over the 52 week low of $5.04.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PHT Dividend History page.

