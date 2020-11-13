Dividends
PHT

Pioneer High Income Trust (PHT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 16, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Pioneer High Income Trust (PHT) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 16, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.072 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PHT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $8.48, the dividend yield is 10.19%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PHT was $8.48, representing a -15.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.03 and a 68.42% increase over the 52 week low of $5.04.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PHT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PHT

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular