Pioneer High Income Trust (PHT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 17, 2021

Pioneer High Income Trust (PHT) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.072 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PHT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th year that PHT the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.59, the dividend yield is 9.01%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PHT was $9.59, representing a -0.31% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.62 and a 90.46% increase over the 52 week low of $5.04.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PHT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

