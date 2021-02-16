Pioneer High Income Trust (PHT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 17, 2021

Pioneer High Income Trust (PHT) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.072 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PHT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that PHT has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of PHT was $9.46, representing a -5.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.03 and a 87.88% increase over the 52 week low of $5.04.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PHT Dividend History page.

