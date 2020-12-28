Pioneer High Income Trust (PHT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 29, 2020

Pioneer High Income Trust (PHT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.072 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PHT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.88% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $9.14, the dividend yield is 9.45%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PHT was $9.14, representing a -8.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.03 and a 81.53% increase over the 52 week low of $5.04.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PHT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

