Pioneer High Income Trust (PHT) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Pioneer High Income Trust said on April 4, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.69 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 18, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 19, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $6.60 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.45%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.46%, the lowest has been 7.82%, and the highest has been 15.17%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.15 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.86 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.15%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pioneer High Income Trust. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PHT is 0.14%, a decrease of 41.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.75% to 6,435K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Worth Asset Management holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Saba Capital Management holds 190K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing an increase of 86.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHT by 788.14% over the last quarter.

THRIVENT SERIES FUND INC - Thrivent Multidimensional Income Portfolio holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Clear Creek Financial Management holds 11K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Coppell Advisory Solutions holds 2K shares.

Pioneer High Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pioneer High Income Fund Inc, formerly Pioneer High Income Trust, is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of current income and to seek capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to invest in corporate bonds and notes, senior secured floating rate loan interests, convertible bonds and notes, preferred stocks, common stocks, sovereign debt obligations, collateralized mortgage obligations, asset-backed securities and convertible preferred stocks, among others. The Fund seeks to invest in various sectors, including energy, transportation, consumer services, oil and gas drilling, healthcare equipment and services, and education services. The Fund’s investment advisor is Amundi Asset Management US, Inc.

