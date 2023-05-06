Pioneer High Income Fund (PHT) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Pioneer High Income Fund said on May 4, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.66 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 17, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 18, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $6.66 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.91%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.50%, the lowest has been 7.82%, and the highest has been 15.17%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.14 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.36 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.15%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pioneer High Income Fund. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PHT is 0.14%, an increase of 6.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.94% to 6,411K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sit Investment Associates holds 731K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 722K shares, representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHT by 4.54% over the last quarter.

Flagship Harbor Advisors holds 700K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 703K shares, representing a decrease of 0.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHT by 47.61% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 610K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 550K shares, representing an increase of 9.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHT by 5.06% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 465K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 446K shares, representing an increase of 4.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHT by 99.99% over the last quarter.

Shaker Financial Services holds 464K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 406K shares, representing an increase of 12.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHT by 8.98% over the last quarter.

Pioneer High Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pioneer High Income Fund Inc, formerly Pioneer High Income Trust, is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of current income and to seek capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to invest in corporate bonds and notes, senior secured floating rate loan interests, convertible bonds and notes, preferred stocks, common stocks, sovereign debt obligations, collateralized mortgage obligations, asset-backed securities and convertible preferred stocks, among others. The Fund seeks to invest in various sectors, including energy, transportation, consumer services, oil and gas drilling, healthcare equipment and services, and education services. The Fund’s investment advisor is Amundi Asset Management US, Inc.

