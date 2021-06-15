Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (PHT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 16, 2021

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (PHT) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.072 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PHT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that PHT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.98, the dividend yield is 8.66%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PHT was $9.98, representing a -1.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.16 and a 36.53% increase over the 52 week low of $7.31.

