Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2019

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.063 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 29, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PHD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that PHD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.6, the dividend yield is 7.13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PHD was $10.6, representing a -2.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.84 and a 10.88% increase over the 52 week low of $9.56.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PHD Dividend History page.

