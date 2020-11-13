Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 16, 2020

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 16, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.063 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PHD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th year that PHD the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.41, the dividend yield is 7.26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PHD was $10.41, representing a -7.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.21 and a 79.48% increase over the 52 week low of $5.80.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PHD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

