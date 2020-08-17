Dividends
Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 18, 2020

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.063 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PHD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5% increase over the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $9.85, the dividend yield is 7.68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PHD was $9.85, representing a -12.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.21 and a 69.74% increase over the 52 week low of $5.80.

