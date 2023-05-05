Pioneer Floating Rate Fund (PHD) Declares $0.09 Dividend

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund said on May 4, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.09 per share ($1.08 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 16, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 17, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $8.59 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 12.57%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.36%, the lowest has been 6.23%, and the highest has been 11.16%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.98 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 5.32 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.19%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 5.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PHD is 0.12%, an increase of 27.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.57% to 3,783K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lake Street Financial holds 484K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 382K shares, representing an increase of 20.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHD by 73.03% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 413K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 332K shares, representing an increase of 19.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHD by 99.88% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 302K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 334K shares, representing a decrease of 10.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHD by 99.99% over the last quarter.

1607 Capital Partners holds 202K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 201K shares, representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHD by 9.37% over the last quarter.

PCEF - Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF holds 195K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 192K shares, representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHD by 4.04% over the last quarter.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The investment objective of the Trust is to provide a high level of current income and the Trust may seek preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its investment objective of high current income, as a secondary objective. The Trust invests in event-linked bonds and floating-rate bank loans. The Trust also invests in below investment grade (high yield) debt securities. The Trust may invest in securities and other obligations of any credit quality, including those that are rated below investment grade, or are unrated. It also invests in securities of issuers that are in default or that are in bankruptcy. It invests in various sectors, such as automobiles and components, banks, capital goods, commercial and professional services, consumer services, and consumer durables and apparel. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management, Inc. is the investment advisor of the Trust.

