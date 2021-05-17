Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (PHD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 18, 2021

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (PHD) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.063 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PHD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that PHD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.22, the dividend yield is 6.74%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PHD was $11.22, representing a -3.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.67 and a 33.73% increase over the 52 week low of $8.39.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PHD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

