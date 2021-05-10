Pioneer, EQT tap bond markets amid wave of oil and gas consolidation

By David Bell

NEW YORK, May 10 (IFR) - Pioneer Natural Resources and EQT Corporation were both in the corporate bond market on Monday issuing debt in connection with recent acquisitions, as consolidation in the oil and gas sector picks up.

Pioneer (Baa2/BBB/BBB+) is issuing US$750m in the investment grade market to fund the redemption of bonds issued by DoublePoint Energy, which Pioneer agreed to buy for US$6.4bn in April.

The company has wasted little time in refinancing the more expensive debt inherited from DoublePoint at cheaper levels thanks to its stronger credit ratings. The new US$750m two-year senior unsecured paper was launched at 40bp over Treasuries, after leads tightened from initial price talk of 65bp area. That marks a sharp drop in borrowing costs compared with the US$650m of 7.75% 2025 senior notes that will be redeemed.

In the high-yield arena, meanwhile, fallen angel EQT Corporation was looking to raise US$1bn to fund the cash portion of its US$2.9bn acquisition of Appalachian driller Alta Resources. Bank of America and JP Morgan provided committed financing for the deal.

The company announced a US$1bn two-part offering of five-year non-call two and 10-year bullet senior unsecured notes, which are rated Ba2/BB/BB+. Price talk is 3.25% area and 3.75% area. The Alta acquisition follows EQT's acquisition of Chevron's assets in Appalachia for US$735m in October last year as it looks to build its scale in the US Northeast.

The two deals both highlight the ongoing consolidation in the oil and gas sector as larger players look to grow through M&A and cut costs to weather this extended period of low commodity prices.

"Energy, materials, chemicals a lot of the industrial sectors that are more cyclical didn’t really participate in the upswings of last year and are now looking at different ways to unlock efficiency,"said Jim Caron, portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management. "A lot of it has to do with efficiency of how you move away from brick and mortar into more productive production lines, so there are a lot of places you can see that M&A taking place."

(Reporting by David Bell and William Hoffman; Editing by Jack Doran)

