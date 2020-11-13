Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (HNW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 16, 2020

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (HNW) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 16, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HNW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $13.4, the dividend yield is 9.85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HNW was $13.4, representing a -13.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.43 and a 48.07% increase over the 52 week low of $9.05.

